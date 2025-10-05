IIT Roorkee develops tableware from wheat straw

Dehradun, Oct 4 (PTI) The InnoPap (Innovation in Paper and Packaging) laboratory at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has developed eco-friendly tableware from wheat straw in collaboration with the Maharashtra-based Parason Machinery private company.

This innovative solution may address two major environmental problems: stubble burning and pollution caused by single-use plastics.

By moulding wheat straw into naturally degradable and compostable tableware, this sustainable product offers a durable, heat-resistant and food-safe alternative to traditional plastic. It embodies the philosophy of "soil to soil," which originates from the earth and, after human use, returns to the earth without leaving any environmental footprint.

Professor Vibhor K Rastogi of the Department of Paper Technology, who led the project, said, "This research demonstrates how crop residues can be converted into high-quality, environmentally friendly products. It demonstrates the potential of science and engineering to provide environmentally safe and economically viable solutions." India generates approximately 350 million tonnes of agricultural waste annually, a significant portion of which is burned or discarded. This innovation will not only prevent this environmental damage but also provide farmers with a source of additional income, moving towards a circular economy model that transforms waste into wealth.

This initiative is said to be in line with the Swachh Bharat Mission, Atmanirbhar Bharat, and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

PhD student Jasmine Kaur and postdoctoral researcher Rahul Ranjan made significant contributions to this innovation. PTI DPT AMJ AMJ