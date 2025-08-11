IIT-Roorkee researchers discover promising drug candidate to fight deadly antibiotic resistance

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee have developed a new drug candidate that can restore the effectiveness of a potent antibiotic against deadly drug-resistant bacteria, according to officials.
The researchers' team has designed a novel molecule that works alongside the antibiotic -- Meropenem -- to treat infections caused by KPC-2-producing Klebsiella pneumoniae, a superbug listed among the World Health Organization's (WHO) top-priority threats, the officials said.
The research has been published in the prestigious "Journal of Medicinal Chemistry" and is expected to contribute significantly to future drug-development efforts targeting superbugs.
"This breakthrough offers a promising solution to one of the world's most-urgent health challenges, antimicrobial resistance. Our compound neutralises the resistance mechanism and shows strong therapeutic results in preclinical models," said Ranjana Pathania, Principal Investigator, Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering, IIT-Roorkee.
The newly-discovered molecule belongs to a class of β-lactamase inhibitor drugs that prevent bacterial enzymes from breaking down life-saving antibiotics. Compound 3b is highly specific, safe to human cells and works synergistically with Meropenem to kill resistant bacteria. Lab and animal tests significantly reduced bacterial infection in the lungs.
"This innovation reflects IIT-Roorkee's commitment to developing impactful scientific solutions for global challenges. In the face of rising antibiotic resistance, such research provides critical hope for effective and accessible treatments," said K K Pant, Director, IIT-Roorkee.
Pant said as antibiotic resistance threatens global healthcare systems, innovations like this bring renewed hope for effective treatments and reinforce India's contribution to frontline biomedical research. PTI GJS RC