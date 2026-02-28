IIT student among three arrested by Gurugram police for assisting fraudsters abroad

Gurugram, Feb 28 (PTI) The Gurugram police arrested three men, including an IIT student, on the charges of working for foreign-based cyber fraudsters, officials said on Saturday.

The accused -- who were arrested from Jaipur in Rajasthan after a raid -- not only provided bank accounts to fraudsters for a 30 per cent commission but also operated these accounts, they said.

Police have recovered 11 mobile phones, 40 SIM cards, 43 ATM cards, 15 bank passbooks and seven cheque books from their possession, they added.

According to police, the arrested accused were identified as Saurabh Kumar Meena (27), a resident of Jaipur, Abhishek Bishnoi (20), a resident of Phalodi and Laxman alias Lucky (22), a resident of Nagaur in Rajasthan.

Saurabh Kumar Meena is a student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur, Abhishek Bishnoi is educated in nursing and Laxman alias Lucky has an MA degree.

Police said on January 1, a man filed a complaint with the Cyber Police Station West, stating that a person contacted him through the Telegram application and defrauded him of approximately Rs 3,13,000 under the pretext of making him complete a task.

Police registered a case and, during the investigation, arrested three accused from Jaipur on Thursday.

ACP Priyanshu Dewan of Cyber Branch, Gurugram, said, "During interrogation, the accused revealed that they worked for cyber fraudsters living abroad. They purchased bank accounts used in frauds and operated them. Taking a 30 per cent commission from the proceeds, they sent the remaining funds to the fraudsters abroad via USDT (a cryptocurrency stablecoin)." He added that two of the accused have been sent to judicial custody while the main accused, Saurabh Kumar Meena, is being questioned during the two days of police remand. PTI COR PRK