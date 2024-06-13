IIT study: Industrial effluvia contaminating groundwater in HP's Baddi Barotiwala

Shimla, Jun 13 (PTI) Industrial effluvia has contaminated groundwater with toxic metals exceeding permissible limits in the Baddi Barotiwala area of Himachal Pradesh leading to numerous health problems, a study conducted by researchers from Indian Institute of Technology-Mandi and IIT-Jammu has claimed.

The study said the contamination has led to numerous instances of cancer and renal diseases between 2013 and 2018.

Observing the trend, the researchers called for monitoring of industrial effluent for zinc, lead, nickel, and chromium.

The study, which used chemical hydrology techniques to analyse groundwater samples and identify sources of contamination and associated health risks, revealed a correlation between significant health risks and groundwater contaminated with geogenic uranium and industrial pollutants like zinc, lead, cobalt, nickel, and chromium.

The study, headed by Deepak Swami, Associate Professor, School of Civil and Environmental Engineering, IIT Mandi, was published in the journal Science of the Total Environment.

The study evaluated non-carcinogenic and carcinogenic health risks from oral intake of contaminated groundwater, identified key metals of concern, and prepared geospatial maps showing metal contamination and health risks across villages.

"Groundwater poses high health risks through oral intake, necessitating urgent remediation and stress on Monitoring of industrial effluents for zinc, lead, nickel, and chromium to prevent health hazards. Policies must be framed to balance industrial development with public health for sustainable growth," Swami said.

According to the study, the region's groundwater is rock-dominated, mainly built of calcium carbonate type, with presence of uniform uranium levels in all samples of it.

Most metals were traced to industrial sources while the uranium and molybdenum were naturally occurring.

An assessment of human health revealed high non-carcinogenic risks to adults and children, primarily due to natural uranium, with additional risks from industrial sources of zinc, lead, cobalt, and barium. Carcinogenic risks were high for adults, mainly from industrial nickel and chromium.

"The objective of the research was to analyse the chemical composition of the groundwater, considered readily potable by the nearby communities and the research group conducted a field study to map the pollution status in the industrial region of Baddi-Barotiwala," Nitin Joshi, Assistant Professor, Department of Civil Engineering, IIT Jammu, said.

More than 80 per cent of health issues in developing countries are linked to waterborne diseases, resulting in 1.5 million deaths annually from poor water quality and hygiene. PTI BPL VN VN