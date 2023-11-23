IITG incubated startup pioneers innovative tech to harness solar energy, conserve waterbodies

Guwahati, Nov 23 (PTI) A startup incubated by the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IITG) has pioneered the floating solar technology, an innovative way to harness solar energy and conserve waterbodies.

Quant Solar Technologies Private Limited, a leading clean-tech startup, has pioneered the floating solar plants which are gaining prominence as the third pillar of solar installations, complementing the well-established domains of rooftop solar and ground-mounted solar.

Floating solar plants are installed on waterbodies such as dams where they can restrict evaporation loss up to 70 per cent and efficiently contribute to national solar goals while leaving zero footprint at the end of project lifecycle, the company's co-founder and director Pankaj Kumar said on Thursday.

"Our innovative startup isn't just about clean energy but also about conserving water by containing evaporation, saving precious land for better utility, improved power generation due to cooling effects of water, improving aquatic life and many more'', he said.

This is a leap towards environmental sustainability and with thousands of reservoirs and big waterbodies spread across the country, the potential is enormous and the opportunity to make an impact is incredible, he added.

"In steering through the landscape of clean energy, Quant Solar has also introduced a wide range of products embodying our dedication to innovation within the floating solar sector. We firmly believe that these advancements will not only fulfil the growing energy needs but will also make substantial contributions to environmental conservation, ushering in a new era of sustainable power solutions'', the other co-founder Siddhant Agarwal said.

The startup has strategically aligned itself with global leaders, joining the prestigious consortium led by DNV in the Netherlands. This strategic collaboration cements Quant Solar as a key player in shaping global standards for floating solar plants.

"Quant Solar is making significant contributions to environmental sustainability. The success of startups incubated at IITG-TIC is fuelled by IIT Guwahati's unparalleled expertise in clean energy products design and development", IITG-Technology Incubation Centre (TIC) Chairperson Prof Senthilmurugan Subbaih said.

Incubated at the cutting-edge facility of IIT Guwahati - Technology Incubation Centre (IITG-TIC), Quant Solar has surged to the forefront of the clean-tech revolution, making cutting-edge contributions to the field of renewable energy, he said. PTI DG DG MNB