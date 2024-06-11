IITG launches entrepreneurship programme in collaboration with Assam govt

Guwahati, Jun 11 (PTI) The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IITG) has launched an Entrepreneurship Development Programme (EDP) in collaboration with the Assam government, an official said.

The institute's Research Park Foundation with the government's Department of Industries and Commerce will work to equip aspiring entrepreneurs with essential skills and knowledge to launch and manage successful businesses, the official said.

The programme aims to empower local talent, drive innovation, and create sustainable economic growth by fostering dynamic entrepreneurship and transforming Assam and the Northeast into a hub of entrepreneurial excellence, IITG Director Prof Devendra Jalihal said during the launch.

This intensive program aims to provide participants with valuable management insights specifically related to the entrepreneurial journey, he said.

A practical approach will be instrumental in preparing participants to navigate the challenges and opportunities associated with starting their businesses, Jalihal added.

The curriculum will emphasize the application of management theories, models, and frameworks in the context of new venture creation, according to a release issued by IITG on Tuesday.

Designed as an aspirational step for young individuals across Assam with entrepreneurial ambitions, the program can train around 400 participants, significantly impacting the state's entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The program will be led by a distinguished team of mentors, including both faculty members from IITG and industry experts.

These activities are for enhancing the efforts of IIT Guwahati to develop the overall entrepreneurial ecosystem in the Northeast region, the release said. PTI DG SBN DG SBN