IITG signs MoU with Taipei Education Cultural Centre

Guwahati, Aug 13 (PTI) Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IITG) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Education Division of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre in India (TECC) to enhance cultural and educational exchange for strengthening bilateral relations between India and Taiwan.

The MoU was signed by IITG Director Prof Devendra Jalihal and Director of the TECC Education Division Peters Chen in the presence of Representative of Taipei Economic and Cultural Center in India.

"This collaboration with the Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre is a pivotal moment for our institute, as it aligns with our mission to offer our students a truly global education and diverse learning opportunities'', Jalihal said.

By integrating Mandarin language instruction into the curriculum and building strong connections with leading Taiwanese institutions will not only enhance students' linguistic skills but also broaden their understanding of different cultures, he said.

This partnership opens new academic, industry and research opportunities, allowing students to explore diverse educational pathways and develop a deeper appreciation for the global landscape, especially in semiconductor industries, the director added.

''IITG, as one of top universities in India, is not only the key driving force for Northeast India but an accelerator for the semiconductor industry in India. We will work together to provide students with Mandarin language skill, Taiwanese culture and more exchange programmes between universities of India and Taiwan'', Chen said.

According to the agreement, TECC will assist IIT Guwahati in recruiting Mandarin teachers who are experts in designing curriculum and evaluating foreign language courses.

These teachers will conduct Mandarin language courses over the required semesters, helping to broaden students' linguistic skills and cultural understanding, specifically those interested to pursue internships and careers in Taiwan semiconductor and agritech industries.

In return, IIT Guwahati will provide the necessary infrastructure to establish the Taiwan Education Centre on campus, where classes, seminars, and bilateral exchange programmes will be conducted.

The MoU will remain in effect for three years from the date of signing, with provisions for amendment and extension.