IITs, IIIT Delhi join hands to set up Manekshaw Centre of Excellence for national security research

New Delhi, March 4 (PTI) In a step towards strengthening India's defence capabilities and fostering indigenous innovation, academic institutions have come together to establish the Manekshaw Centre of Excellence for National Security Studies and Research (MCOENSSR).

Supported by the Indian tri-service forces, this nodal centre will focus on cutting-edge research, innovation, and capacity building in the fields of defence and national security, an official statement issued by the Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Delhi said.

The initiative is a collaboration between IIIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Jodhpur, IIT Dharwad, and C-DAC (Centre for Development of Advanced Computing), each contributing expertise in specialised domains such as cyber security, Artificial Intelligence, hypersonic applications, directed energy weapons, and additive manufacturing, the statement said.

The centre aims to bolster India's self-reliance under the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative by bridging the academia, government, and industry to develop next-generation defence solutions, the statement said.

The official inauguration and the first general council meeting of MCOENSSR took place at IIIT Delhi on Monday, bringing together key stakeholders from the academia, defence forces, and industry.

The centre will serve as a hub for research and training, offering specialised courses for defence and security personnel, as well as re-employment programmes for ex-servicemen, including Agniveers, officers, and junior commissioned officers (JCOs), transitioning to civilian roles, the statement said.

With a strong focus on hybrid warfare, emerging security threats, and technological advancements, MCOENSSR is poised to play a crucial role in India's national security strategy, ensuring that cutting-edge research is translated into practical applications for the armed forces, the statement added. PTI MHS ARI