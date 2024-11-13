IIULER Goa joins NLU consortium, to now take students through CLAT

Panaji, Nov 13 (PTI) The India International University of Legal Education and Research, a law institute established by the Bar Council of India Trust in Goa, has joined the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs), said IIULER on Wednesday.

With this, IIULER becomes the 25th member of the consortium and will now admit students clearing the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT), a spokesperson of the university said.

This year, the spokesperson said, around 75,000 candidates have registered for the coveted exam, which is the gateway to admission to top law schools across India.

Prof V C Vivekanandan, president of the NLU consortium, said that IIULER Goa is the newest addition to the group of law universities.

“Prospective students wishing to pursue undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes at IIULER will be able to express their preferences during the counselling process, which will commence after the CLAT 2025 results are announced on December 1, 2024,” he said.

Previously, IIULER had conducted its entrance exam – the IIULET – for the first two years. The institute, which is only the second law school to be established by the Bar Council of India Trust after NLSIU Bangalore, also offers a 20 per cent reservation for candidates from Goa. PTI RPS NR