IJK initiates seat-sharing talks with AIADMK

Chennai, Feb 26 (PTI) The IJK led by educationist T R Paarivendhar initiated seat-sharing talks with the AIADMK on Thursday.

The Indiya Jananayaka Katchi, which is the first among the allies in the NDA to commence the seat-sharing parleys, said the party has identified seven seats to contest in the upcoming Assembly election in Tamil Nadu.

The IJK's founder Paarivendhar and its national president Ravi Pachamuthu called on AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami at his Greenways residence here and held a brief discussion today.

Later, speaking to reporters, they said that the IJK had sought seven seats to contest and submitted the list to Palaniswami. The latter had agreed to take the discussion forward by involving the BJP, they added.

"We submitted our list of constituencies. There would be further discussion. We want the DMK to be dislodged," Paarivendhar, who founded the party in 2010, said when asked to reveal the names of the constituencies that his party proposed to contest. PTI JSP JSP KH