IKGS successfully showcased Kerala's image as state with big potential, says CM

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 4 (PTI) Invest Kerala Global Summit (IKGS), held in Kochi last month, was a big success in presenting a new image of the state as a highly promising investment destination with immense potential in diverse sectors, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

The chief minister said this on Monday evening while addressing industry stakeholders who partnered with the government and state agencies in making the February 21-22 summit in Kochi a major success, garnering investment proposals of over 1.75 lakh crore, an official release said here on Tuesday.

"The summit has successfully presented a new image of our state. Even those who tend to mount negative propaganda about any good endeavor were positive about the Invest Kerala Global Summit," Vijayan said.

IKGS also made a difference from similar events in the past as only those who were serious about leveraging the potential of Kerala turned up for the event, he said.

Noting that industry bodies have contributed substantially to the success of IKGS, the chief minister said it is important to continue this collaboration to raise the state to new heights.

The chief minister, while interacting with the attendees, said the government will ensure prompt and time-bound follow-up of the proposals made in the summit.

State Industries Minister P Rajeeve said while the total value of Expressions of Interest (EoIs) emerging from the summit was estimated to be of Rs 1.52 lakh crore on the day the event concluded, the volume has further gone up to over Rs 1.75 lakh crore with more investors coming forward with proposals in the subsequent days.

He said the chief minister will be convening a meeting of ministers and heads of departments on March 14 to map out the strategies to take forward the proposals. This will be followed by a meeting of trade union representatives.

The government will make all efforts to ensure that the maximum number of EoIs are converted into actual projects. Steps in that direction have already begun and support and cooperation of all stakeholders are vital in the onward journey, Rajeeve added.

The cooperation of industries bodies, including the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) had been invaluable in all stages of IKGS, and continuation of this partnership is vital for taking forward the momentum imparted by the summit, Rajeeve said. PTI TGB TGB KH