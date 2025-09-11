Ilaiyaraaja offers diamond-studded crown worth Rs 4 cr to Kollur Mookambika Temple

Udupi (Karnataka), Sep 11 (PTI) Renowned music composer Ilaiyaraaja offered a diamond-studded crown valued at around Rs 4 crore to Goddess Mookambika at the famed Kollur temple in Udupi district on Thursday, temple authorities said.

Earlier, he had donated a diamond-studded hand ornament to the deity. This time, he also presented a silver crown adorned with diamonds for Lord Veerabhadra and a silver sword, they said.

According to temple authorities, the crown and ornaments were brought to the temple in a ceremonial procession from the Olaga Mantapa to the main shrine, accompanied by traditional panchavadyam music. After the priests performed rituals, the offerings were formally dedicated to the deity.

The temple management honoured Ilaiyaraaja during the ceremony.

The composer, accompanied by his son Karthik Ilaiyaraaja and grandson Yatheesh, became emotional while speaking at the event. "Nothing here is mine. Everything is the grace and blessing of Goddess Mookambika," he said.

Temple managing committee president K Babu Shetty noted that Ilaiyaraaja has been a long-time devotee of the goddess and frequently visits the shrine, often on his birthday. "He donated a diamond crown even in 2006. His faith is inspiring," he said.

He also recalled that Ilaiyaraaja had donated one month's salary (Rajya Sabha member) and concert fees to the National Defence Fund after the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, as a tribute to the bravery of Indian soldiers. PTI COR AMP KH