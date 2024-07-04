ILBS partners with French institute to address metabolic disorders

New Delhi, July 4 (PTI) In a move to address metabolic disorders, the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) has partnered with the National Institute of Health and Medical Research (INSERM) in France to launch the Indo-French Node for Liver and Metabolic Disease Network.

The initiative aims to foster innovation and research in the field of liver and metabolic diseases.

An event to launch the Indo-French Node for Liver and Metabolic Disease Network (InFLiMeN) took place at the APJ Abdul Kalam Auditorium, ILBS, on Thursday with Union Minister of Science and Technology and Earth Sciences Jitendra Singh as the chief guest, a statement said.

Singh emphasised the importance of this collaboration and said, "The launch of InFLiMeN marks a significant milestone in India-France collaborative efforts in healthcare. This initiative has the potential to make a real difference in the lives of people suffering from liver and metabolic diseases." He also highlighted the role of diet in fatty liver disease and mentioned the Ayushman Bharat Insurance scheme for Indian citizens.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Chancellor of ILBS, Shiv K Sarin, said, "We are delighted to partner with INSERM on this crucial initiative. InFLiMeN will serve as a vital platform for knowledge sharing and collaborative research, leading to the development of innovative solutions for liver and metabolic diseases." InFLiMeN is envisioned as a virtual academic node that will harness the collective expertise of Indian and French scientists to develop cutting-edge diagnostic tools, therapies, and interventions for liver and metabolic diseases, Sarin said, addressing the event.

The collaboration seeks to engage researchers and startups from both countries, focusing on thematic areas such as novel biomarkers, early diagnosis of liver infections, point-of-care tests, faecal microbiota transplantation, liver cancer treatments, and the application of AI and machine learning in medical research, he said.

The consortium has outlined a series of activities, including biannual in-person meetings alternating between India and France, quarterly virtual meetings, and exchange programmes for scientists and students, according to the statement.

This initiative is backed by an annual grant of Rs 35,00,000 for three years, provided by the Department of Science and Technology, government of India, and the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, government of France, it said.

InFLiMeN brings together prestigious institutes from both countries, including ILBS, AIIMS, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, JNU and others from India, along with INSERM, INRA, CEA and the University of Paris Beaujon from France, it added.

The ILBS is an autonomous super-specialty institute under the government of NCT of Delhi, dedicated to the treatment of liver and biliary diseases. PTI NSM KSS KSS