I’ll quit politics if corruption charges are proved: Tripura minister to Cong MLA

Agartala, Sep 14 (PTI) Tripura Tribal Welfare Minister Bikash Debbarma on Saturday said he would quit politics if senior Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman could prove within two days the corruption charges he has leveled against the BJP leader.

Responding to the minister’s statement, Roy Barman who is a seven-time legislator said would not change his stand on the issue of corruption against Debbarma.

In the state assembly, the Congress legislator recently accused the minister and his family members the of acquiring huge properties – land in Agartala, a petrol pump in Khowai district and a flat in Delhi – through corrupt practices. Debbarma rejected the accusations.

“I am not a beggar. My father was a central government employee and my mother used to work with the state government. I have been a government approved contractor since 1989,” he said in a press conference.

The minister claimed that the MLA raised baseless allegations against him and his family to tarnish his political career.

“I will quit politics if he could prove the corruption allegations,” Debbarma said.

He also threatened to lodge a defamation case against the Congress MLA for bringing “false corruption charges” against him.

Roy Barman welcomed the minister to file the defamation case against him.

“Whatever allegations I have brought against the minister in the Assembly were based on reality. There is no question of changing my stand,” the Congress MLA said.

He claimed that Debbarma has been trying hard to save his ministerial berth following corruption charges.

“I demand immediate sacking of the tribal welfare minister for indulging in corruption,” Roy Barman said. PTI PS NN