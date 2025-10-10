Illegal Afghan national held with fake passport at Mumbai airport

Mumbai, Oct 10 (PTI) A 32-year-old Afghan national living in India illegally was caught attempting to travel to the UAE using a fake passport at the international airport here, police said on Friday.

The accused, Delawar Khan Menzai, had created a fake passport with the name Ali Mahmood Khan in 2017, an official from Sahar police said.

He said that Menzai had entered India in 2016 on a medical visa with his parents, but he did not return to Afghanistan, and in October 2017, he managed to get a fake passport in Mumbai.

On Thursday, an immigration officer at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport caught him after he could not give satisfactory responses about his past trips to Afghanistan.

After prolonged questioning, the accused revealed that he had been living in India illegally and was travelling to Abu Dhabi on a fake passport, the official said.

He has been arrested under relevant sections of the Passport Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act for cheating and forgery, he added. PTI ZA ARU