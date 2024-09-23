Illegal appointments in J''khand Assembly fit case to be handed over to CBI: HC

Ranchi, Sep 23 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Monday observed that the issue of alleged illegal appointments in Jharkhand Assembly should be referred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The court's observation came during the hearing of a public interest litigation (PIL) concerning the purported illegal appointments in the Assembly.

A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Sunita Narayan Prasad and Justice AK Rai was examining the PIL filed by Shiv Shankar Sharma, who claimed that appointments had been made through corrupt and backdoor methods.

A previous committee, led by retired Jharkhand High Court Justice Vikramaditya Prasad, identified irregularities in the appointment process, followed by another report from a commission headed by retired Justice SJ Mukhopadhyay.

Advocate Rajeev Kumar, representing the petitioner, argued that the reports from the two judicial commissions clearly indicated gross irregularities.

In 2018, based on Justice Mukhopadhyay's report, the then governor directed the Assembly Speaker to take appropriate action; however, no action was taken until 2021, prompting the matter to come under the scrutiny of the High Court.

Sharma’s petition highlighted that despite the governor's notification and the commission's findings regarding illegal appointments, the Assembly has failed to take any action.

He warned that those appointed through illegal means would soon reach retirement age without any consequences.