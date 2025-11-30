Illegal arms manufacturing unit unearthed, three held in Meerut

Meerut (UP), Nov 30 (PTI) An illegal arms manufacturing unit operating deep inside the forests of Khimmipura Khola in the district has been unearthed and three people arrested, police said on Sunday.

However, one suspect managed to flee from the scene.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Hastinapur police station Shashank Dwivedi said, "The arrested accused have been identified as Taj Mohammad, Sonu and Suraj. The absconding suspect has been identified as Vijendra alias Binder." A large cache of finished and semi-finished weapons, along with tools used in arms manufacturing, was seized from the unit during the raid on Saturday night.

Police recovered 315-bore and 312-bore guns, country-made pistols, barrels, drill machines, blades, chisels, hammers, springs, welding rods, coal, and other equipment.

Officials said the three arrested men have a criminal history, with several cases lodged against them under the Arms Act, IPC and BNS.

After necessary legal formalities, they were produced before a court and sent to jail, police added.

The search for the absconding accused is underway.