Illegal arms smuggling racket busted in Punjab

Chandigarh, Jun 7 (PTI) Punjab Police on Saturday said it has busted an illegal arms smuggling racket with the arrest of three people and recovery of six sophisticated foreign-made weapons, smuggled from across the border.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said those arrested have been identified as Rajan, Paramjit Singh and Dinesh Kumar, all residents of Amritsar.

The recovered weapons include two Glock 19X pistols, two .30 bore pistols, one .30 bore Star Mark Pistol and one Beretta .30 bore Pistol.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused were working under the directions of Jugraj Singh, who is currently lodged in Central Jail at Sri Goindwal Sahib, and actively running the smuggling racket through his advocate's munshi identified as Rajan.

The kingpin Jugraj Singh, who has been facing several criminal and drug-related cases, is reportedly in contact with Pakistani drug traffickers from within the jail, he said.

The DGP said these weapons were smuggled from across the border and were likely meant to be supplied to criminal elements in Punjab.

Further investigations are on to establish forward and backward linkages in this case, he added.

Sharing operation details, Additional Director General of Police of the anti-narcotics task force Nilabh Kishore said that they had received credible inputs about the trio's involvement in retrieving weapons on the directions of their jailed handler Jugraj Singh.

Acting swiftly on the inputs, police teams launched an intelligence-led operation and apprehended accused persons from opposite Khalsa College in Amritsar and recovered weapon consignments from their possession, he said.

Police will bring Jugraj Singh from jail on a production warrant to carry out further investigation in this case and identify more persons involved in this smuggling racket, he said.