Illegal Ayurvedic syrup factory sealed in Indore

Indore, Dec 18 (PTI) An illegal Ayurvedic syrup factory was sealed in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Thursday, officials said.

A raid was conducted on the factory, operating in a residential complex in Dharampuri village, where more than 30 types of Ayurvedic syrups were being manufactured, they added.

"The factory, run under the direction of a person named Surendra Singh, lacked a laboratory to test quality. The operator failed to provide the necessary documentation regarding the ingredients used in the syrups. The syrup packaging bore the names of different companies," an official said.

The factory was sealed for violating pharmaceutical manufacturing, hygiene, and safety regulations and technical standards, and a detailed investigation is underway, he added. PTI HWP MAS BNM