'Illegal' Bangladeshi immigrant held in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) A 47-year-old Bangladeshi national, who has allegedly been staying in India illegally for the last five years, was apprehended from Delhi's Shahdara, an official said on Friday.

Shah Ali, a resident of Purvashipa Baroi Khali village in Bangladesh, has been running a tea stall at D-Block in the Seemapuri area of Shahdara, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said.

Ali was taken to the Foreigners' Regional Registration Office (FRRO) office in R K Puram for legal formalities, the DCP said.

He said the man has admitted that he entered India illegally five years ago.

"He was previously deported by the Bangladeshi Cell, but re-entered in 2018," Gautam said. PTI SSG BM RC