Illegal Bangladeshi immigrant traced in Delhi, deportation initiated

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has apprehended a Bangladeshi national who has been residing illegally in the city, an official said on Sunday.

Afazuddin Gazi (40), was traced during an early morning police patrol on March 13.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Surendra Choudhary said, "Gazi had entered India illegally in 2022 via the Benapole-Petrapole border, facilitated by a tout named Rafiq for Rs 4,000." Choudhary said that Gazi traveled to Delhi by train and worked as a rag-picker, frequently moving across the city to avoid detection. When questioned by the police, he initially posed as a resident of Malda in West Bengal, but further interrogation revealed his true identity.

The Foreigners Regional Registration Office has initiated deportation proceedings, and Gazi has been placed at Sewa Sadan in Shahzada Bagh until his return to Bangladesh, the DCP said.