Illegal Bangladeshi migrant among two arrested in Rs 8 crore heroin bust: Delhi Police

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) Delhi Police arrested an illegal Bangladeshi migrant and his maternal aunt for allegedly possessing 768 grams of heroin, valued at Rs 8 crore in the market, an official said on Friday.

The Anti-Narcotics Squad (ANS) of the southeast district arrested Hamidul and his aunt Naseema from the Sunlight Colony area in Delhi, the official said.

Hamidul (23) had entered India illegally three months ago and became involved in drug peddling to earn quick money, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Ravi Kumar said.

Naseema who previously worked for a news channel allegedly supplied the heroin, he added.

Acting on a secret tip, the ANS conducted a raid at Jungpura Extension, where Hamidul was apprehended. A search of his accommodation led to the recovery of 75 grams of high-quality heroin.

During interrogation, Hamidul revealed that Naseema had supplied the heroin to him for distribution and a subsequent raid at her residence yielded an additional 80 grams of heroin, Kumar said.

The team located her at a hotel in Sunlight Colony, where 693 grams of heroin were seized from her possession, said the DCP.

Hamidul disclosed that he joined the drug trade to make quick money after arriving in India illegally, the DCP said.

Naseema allegedly played a key role in the drug distribution network, supplying large quantities of heroin for local sales. Further investigation is underway, he added. PTI BM BM BAL ARD ARD