Illegal Bangladeshi migrant apprehended in southwest Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) Delhi Police has apprehended a Bangladeshi national allegedly residing illegally in southwest Delhi's Mahipalpur area, an official said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Md Sadikur Rahman (25), had arrived in India for medical treatment but overstayed his visa, he said.

"Acting on a tip-off, the team detained Rahman, who had been changing hotels in the area. Upon interrogation, he admitted to staying illegally after his visa expired," said the officer.

Following legal formalities, Rahman was sent to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) deportation centre. Further operations are underway to track and deport more illegal migrants, he added. PTI BM BM MNK MNK