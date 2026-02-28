Illegal Bangladeshis: Darekar cites plot to change Mumbai's demography; Kadam says over 2k deported

Mumbai, Feb 28 (PTI) Citing Bangladeshis staying illegally in Maharashtra, BJP MLC Pravin Darekar on Saturday alleged there is a premeditated plot to destroy Mumbai, change its demography and increase the population of a specific community.

Replying to the Calling Attention Motion by Darekar in the legislative council, Minister of State for Home Yogesh Kadam said the government in 2025 deported more than 2,000 Bangladeshis living illegally in the state.

He said in 2021 Maharashtra deported 109 Bangladeshi staying illegally, followed by 77 in 2022, 127 in 2023 and 202 in 2024. In 2025, 2037 Bangladeshis were deported. This year, over 1,000 Bangladeshi living illegally in India have been deported, he said.

Darekar alleged "corrupt doctors" of BMC gave 237 bogus birth certificates. He also said there are thousands of Bangladeshi hawkers.

"There is a premeditated plot to destroy Mumbai and change the demography and increase the population of a specific community," he said.

Darekar also alleged "land jihad" in many slums. BJP leader and nominated MLC Chitra Wagh claimed "love jihad" was also taking place.

Kadam said earlier, the police would arrest Bangladeshis living illegally in Maharashtra, try them and ensure their conviction. Following this process, they would be deported.

However, according to the Centre's notification, the state government can now directly deport them if it has proof that they are Bangladeshi nationals, he added.

Kadam said there are cases where some have been have been found staying illegally for the last 40 years.

In some cases, Bangladeshis who were deported have also returned, he said, adding the modus operandi is to first enter West Bengal by crossing the border.

"We take action based on intelligence (inputs)," Kadam said.

After identify Bangladeshis living illegally in the state, they are handed over to the Border Security Force (BSF), the minister said.

He said Rs 20 crore has been approved for building the first detention centre. PTI PR BNM