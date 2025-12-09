`Illegal' beach shack owned by Goa nightclub owners flattened; was razed in 2024 too

Panaji, Dec 9 (PTI) The Goa Tourism Department on Tuesday demolished `Romeo Lane', a beach shack illegally constructed at Vagator by the fugitive owners of the fire-ravaged nightclub at Arpora, with a minister saying the structure was razed last year too, but was rebuilt by them later.

Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, who are on the run following the fire tragedy at their club, 'Birch by Romeo Lane', that claimed 25 lives late on Saturday night, had constructed the shack on tourism department land, said a senior official.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had ordered authorities to pull down the shack.

The structure, made of wood, was razed using machines, and the 198 sqmt of land was reclaimed by the tourism department, the official said.

The demolition was carried out within two hours in the presence of police.

After the fire tragedy, the authorities had sealed the beach shack at Vagator and another property of the Luthras at Assagao.

Meanwhile, Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte said the 'Romeo Lane' shack at Vagator was demolished last year too, but the Luthras reconstructed it in early 2025.

The minister said the shack owners reconstructed the structure at the same place and a complaint against it was filed with the tourism department in March 2025.

Post-complaint, Khaunte said the department had moved to demolish the shack, but the owners approached the Goa Bench of Bombay High Court seeking stay on the proposed action. However, the HC refused to grant stay, following which the department started the process to demolish it months ago.

However, machinery to demolish the structure could not be moved to the site in April 2025 due to continuous showers and the demolition was supposed to take place after the rains, the minister maintained.

Khaunte said the process was expedited on Tuesday after the Chief Minister intervened and provided personnel and machinery required for the demolition.

The Department of Tourism has a clear mandate in managing areas that fall within its jurisdiction, he said.

"Enforcement actions such as this (Vagator shack demolition) are part of our ongoing drives against illegal structures, unauthorized activities, touts, and other practices that damage Goa's tourism credibility," the minister insisted.

These are ongoing routine governance measures aimed at ensuring that tourism operates in an orderly, lawful, and responsible manner, he asserted.

Beach shacks are temporary structures that serve as bars, restaurants, or accommodation, offering services like food and sunbeds to tourists. They are a key feature of beach tourism in Goa. PTI RPS KRK RSY