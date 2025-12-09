`Illegal' beach shack owned by Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra demolished

Panaji, Dec 9 (PTI) The Goa Tourism Department on Tuesday demolished `Romeo Lane', a beach shack illegally constructed at Vagator by the fugitive owners of the fire-ravaged nightclub at Arpora.

Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, who are on the run following the fire tragedy at Birch by Romeo Lane club that claimed 25 lives late on Saturday night, had constructed the shack on tourism department land, said a senior official.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had ordered authorities to initiate the process to raze the shack.

The structure, made of wood, was razed down using machines, and the 198 sqmt of land was reclaimed by the tourism department, the official said.

The demolition was carried out within two hours in the presence of police.

After the fire tragedy, the authorities had sealed the beach shack at Vagator and another property of the Luthras at Assagao. PTI RPS KRK