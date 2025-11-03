Illegal betting: ED attaches 300 bank accounts

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate on Monday said it has attached 300 bank accounts holding deposits worth more than Rs 35 crore as it called these funds the proceeds of illegal betting, gambling and other such activities.

The federal probe agency's Ahmedabad zonal office issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on October 29 to attach these funds in the case against a man named Jitender Tejabhai Hiragar, it said in a statement.

The bank accounts were opened using "forged" documents of gullible individuals and were handed over to members of a "well organized" racket to facilitate high-volume banking transactions linked to betting, gambling and other illegal associated activities, the ED said.

These dummy bank accounts were used to cheat gullible persons by the way of online illegal betting activities and other illegal activities, it added.

The money laundering case stems from an FIR of the Ahmedabad crime branch. PTI NES KVK KVK