Illegal call centre busted; 14 held for forex trading investment fraud

Mumbai, Oct 11 (PTI) An illegal call centre used to cheat people by promising them high returns in forex trading was busted in Malad in north Mumbai by the Crime Branch, leading to the arrest of 14 persons, an official said on Friday.

The call centre was operating from Chincholi Bunder in Malad West, he added.

"It was busted after Crime Branch Unit 10 got specific information. The call centre staffers were collecting personal information of investors through online sources. They would then call these persons by posing as employees of a UK-based firm called VFX Markets. They have cheated several persons of lakhs of rupees by luring them into forex trading investment," he said.

"We arrested 14 persons operating this call centre. We have seized 16 desktops, two laptops, two mobile phones and documents related to the illegal call centre. The arrested persons were charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, IT Act and Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors Act (MPID) for cheating and other offences," the official said. PTI DC BNM