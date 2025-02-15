Illegal call centre busted in Nashik; 7 held for duping US citizens

Nashik, Feb 15 (PTI) Seven persons, including a woman, were arrested after an illegal call centre cheating citizens of the United States of America was busted in Ashwin Nagar in Nashik, a police official said on Saturday.

The raid on the call centre operating from a bungalow took place on Thursday following a tip-off on January 28, he added.

"The accused used to send notifications, which seemed like they were from authorised software firms, to US citizens about computer viruses. The accused then made them purchase gift vouchers for payment for rectification. Our probe shows they may have cheated 100-150 US citizens of Rs 1.92 crore since December 2023," he said.

"Seven persons, including a woman, were held under various provisions of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act. We have seized 12 laptops, 13 mobile phones, a server and Rs 47,600 cash. The accused are from areas in Mumbai, Palghar and Thane," the official said.

They were remanded in police custody till February 18, while two accused are on the run, Deputy Commissioner of Police Prashant Bachhav told reporters.