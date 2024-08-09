Illegal call centre busted in Navi Mumbai; three booked

Thane, Aug 9 (PTI) A case has been registered against three persons for allegedly operating an illegal call centre in Navi Mumbai and causing a loss of Rs 5 crore to the government, police said on Friday.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) raided a call centre operating out of an IT park in Rabale on Thursday and seized servers worth Rs 70,000, an official said.

A case under section 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and relevant provisions of the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act and the Indian Telegraph Act of 1885 has been registered against Sharda Vinod Kumar from West Bengal, Amit Kumar and Pinki Rani, both hailing from Jharkhand, he said.

According to the police, the call centre, Web Werks India Pvt Ltd, had been illegally routing international calls into India using VoIP and SIP trunk lines since April.

The unauthorised operation reportedly resulted in a financial loss to the government to the tune of Rs 5 crore, the official said.

The illegal operations could have facilitated terrorist activities and posed a threat to national security, the official said, adding that a probe is on. PTI COR ARU