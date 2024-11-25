Illegal call centre busted in South Goa; 24 held

Panaji, Nov 25 (PTI) The police have busted an illegal call centre in South Goa and arrested 24 persons for targeting US citizens, an official said on Monday.

Superintendent of Police (cyber crime) Rahul Gupta said the cyber crime cell raided premises in Zuarinagar near Vasco town on November 22 and found an illegal call centre operating there.

As many as 24 persons, hailing from New Delhi, Haryana, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Punjab, were arrested in the raid, he told reporters.

Gupta said the call centre had been operational for one month, and the accused had allegedly duped people of more than Rs 1 crore during this period.

Employees were hired through an online agency and trained extensively on specific scripts used during calls, the official said, adding that they earned around Rs 35,000 to Rs 40,000 per month.

He said the accused allegedly posed as representatives of Amazon, Paypal, other online payment portals, loan companies, and government agencies to target US citizens.

They duped people by inducing them to pay for loans, make purchases, etc., the official said. PTI RPS ARU