Illegal call centre owner who targeted victims abroad arrested by ED

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Met Technologies owner Kunal Gupta for allegedly defrauding people in the USA, the UK and Australia through an illegal call centre, officials said Wednesday.

Advertisment

Gupta was arrested by the central probe agency on September 10 for alleged money laundering and was remanded to the ED custody till September 22, 2023 by a special court.

The ED had started its probe on the basis of an FIR registered by Bidhannagar Police alleging serious offenses, including cheating, forgery, and criminal conspiracy under various sections of the Indian Penal Code against Met Technologies Pvt Ltd and its associates.

During the investigation, an illegal call centre run by the company in Salt Lake, Kolkata was discovered which was engaged in "fraudulent activities both domestically and internationally" and was sealed by police, a statement from the ED said.

Advertisment

The probe by the Directorate showed that the company targeted gullible residents in the USA, the UK, and Australia.

"Posing as representatives of legitimate businesses, they defrauded individuals through bogus tech support offers, deceptive website sales, and sham loan offers via counterfeit mobile application, coercing victims into substantial payments.

"Gupta is also suspected to be involved in illegal betting and online gambling activities," the ED said.

Advertisment

The ED also found that Gupta set up companies in the UK, the US, and Australia.

"It is also gathered that two of his UK-based companies have been levied huge penalties by Ofcom, the Telecom Regulator of the UK, an illegal practice of switching a consumer's telephone service provider without consent," the statement said.

The ED probe has revealed that the laundered money was funnelled into the hospitality sector – including hotels, clubs, and cafes, it said. PTI NES/ABS ABS VN VN