Illegal call centres case: CBI nabs key accused in cybercrime operations targeting US nationals

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) The CBI has arrested a key accused in a cyber fraud case involving illegal call centres that allegedly targeted US nationals, the agency said on Monday.

The accused, Vikas Kumar Nimar, allegedly behind the illegal operations of a firm -- VC Infrometrix Pvt Ltd -- was arrested from Lucknow last week, after being on the run for over a year, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said in a statement.

Upon getting information about the accused's presence at his Lucknow residence, the agency conducted a raid last week in which Nimar was allegedly found to be running another illegal call centre, conning victims in the US.

"During the search operation, the CBI busted another illegal call centre being operated by the accused Vikas Kumar Nimar in Lucknow targeting US nationals," the statement said.

Search at the premises led to the recovery of 52 laptops "containing incriminating digital evidence", being used by the accused in the cybercrime operation, the statement added.

The CBI had registered a case on September 24, 2024, related to four illegal call centres operating from Pune, Hyderabad and Vishakhapatnam.

"One key operative, Vikas Kumar Nimar, who was instrumental in establishing and operating the illegal call centres, VC Infrometrix Pvt Ltd, at Pune and Visakhapatnam was absconding since date of registration of the case," the agency said, adding that a warrant had been issued for Nimar's arrest by the chief judicial magistrate, Pune. PTI ABS ARB ARB