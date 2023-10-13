Illegal casino busted, Delhi police arrests five accused

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has busted an illegal casino being run at a farmhouse in south Delhi and arrested five people in connection with the case, officials said on Friday.

On receiving information that an illegal casino was being run a a farmhouse at Dera village in south Delhi, police teams raided the spot and found 42 people gambling there, Special Commissioner of Police (crime) Ravindra Sigh Yadav said.

"We have arrested five organises from there. During interrogation, they told police that they share the casino's location with their known customers only and the door is opened only when one shares a passcode," the police officer said.

Casino table, tokens, Rs 8 lakh in cash and liquor have been seized from the spot, the police said, adding a case has been registered against the accused under the Gambling Act.

Further investigation into the matter was underway, they added.