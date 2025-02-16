'Illegal check posts' dismantled in Manipur's Churachandpur

Imphal, Feb 16 (PTI) Security forces have dismantled “illegal check posts” put in place by "village volunteers" in Manipur along the Imphal-Churachandpur road, police said on Sunday.

The check posts came into existence since the beginning of the ethnic conflict, they said.

"Joint security forces dismantled volunteer check posts at Kaprang and S Kwatlian in Churachandpur District on NH-2... Security forces have taken over these locations and free movement of common vehicles is being ensured," a police officer said.

The ethnic violence in Manipur, which began in May 2023, saw brutal clashes between the majority Meitei community in the Imphal Valley and the Kuki-Zo tribal groups in the surrounding hills, resulting in over 250 deaths besides displacing thousands of people.

Meanwhile, another police officer said an FIR has been registered in connection with fraudulent calls by unknown individuals to state assembly legislators.

"Manipur Police has received complaints about fraudulent calls from unknown individuals attempting to influence and mislead MLAs of the state assembly by exploiting the ongoing political situation in the state," he said.

"With regard to this, an FIR has been registered in Imphal PS and necessary legal action is underway," the officer said.

President's rule was imposed in Manipur on Thursday and the state assembly put under suspended animation, days after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned from his post. PTI CORR RBT