Illegal chemical unit in three-story house catches fire in Indore; one dead

Indore, Oct 2 (PTI) A 55-year-old man was charred to death in a fire that broke out at a chemical unit allegedly operated illegally from a three-storey house in Indore city on Wednesday evening, police said.

Three persons were rescued from the spot.

Abdul Qadir died in the blaze that broke out in the chemical unit operated from the ground floor of the house in Juni Indore police station area, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Anand Yadav.

Qadir had rented the ground floor for over a year which he was using to operate a small unit dealing with chemicals like acid and thinner, he said.

"Three persons, including two women, who were trapped on the upper floors of the building were rescued by police," Yadav said, adding that an investigation is underway.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Devender Singh Dhurve said two vehicles and some goods kept on the upper floors were gutted in the blaze.

Local MLA Malini Laxman Singh Gaur reached the spot and took stock of the situation.

Angry residents alleged that the chemical unit was being run illegally in the residential area. PTI HWP MAS NSK