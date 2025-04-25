Illegal cigarette godown busted in Delhi’s Mahipalpur, one held

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Police have busted a godown storing illegal tobacco products and arrested a man who allegedly imported and supplied these products across Delhi-NCR, an official said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Manmeet Kumar (29), was arrested following a raid on April 23, he said.

He used to procure illicit cigarette consignments from foreign sources and stock them in the Mahipalpur area before distributing them in various parts of Delhi-NCR.

"Kumar, who previously worked at a private hospital in Preet Vihar, came in contact with a person named Kapil, and later visited Oman, where he was allegedly introduced to the illegal cigarette trade," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Surendra Choudhary said.

He has been supplying foreign-made cigarettes across Delhi-NCR since, Choudhary said. During the operation, a total of 15,680 packets of Swiss-origin cigarettes — lacking mandatory health warnings and Maximum Retail Price (MRP) labelling as per provisions of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) — were recovered from the premises.

A case was registered under the COTPA Act at Vasant Kunj North Police Station and further investigation is underway, the DCP added.