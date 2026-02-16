Illegal claimants removed, 'Ladki Bahin' beneficiary tally fell to 1.90 crore since 2024 launch: Official

Mumbai, Feb 16 (PTI) The number of beneficiaries under the Maharashtra government's flagship 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin' scheme fell to 1.90 crore from 2.52 crore in July 2024 after names of illegal claimants were deleted, an official said on Monday.

The correct number of beneficiaries will be known after March 31, when mandatory e-KYC updation of beneficiaries is completed.

"The number of beneficiaries stood at 2.52 crore when the scheme was launched in July 2024. After identifying illegal beneficiaries, including taxpayers, vehicle owners and those who haven't completed e-KYC, the number has come down to 1.90 crore," an official said.

The flagship scheme provides monthly assistance of Rs 1,500 to women in the age group of 21-65, whose annual family income is not more than Rs 2.5 lakh. PTI MR NSK