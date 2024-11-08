Illegal clinic busted, fake doctor arrested in Gurugram

Gurugram, Nov 8 (PTI) A joint team of the chief minister's flying squad and the district health department busted an illegal clinic and arrested a fake doctor in the Hari Nagar Colony of Sector 37, police here said on Friday.

The raiding team also seized large quantities of medicines from the clinic.

A flying squad member said they received information about the illegal clinic and a raid was conducted that was led by medical officer Rajesh Jindal.

During the raid, the team questioned Mohammad Danish alias MD Khan, who was treating patients in the clinic. When he failed to show his academic degree or permission to run the clinic, he was arrested, the police said.

The clinic did not follow the rules of disposal of biomedical waste, Jindal said in his complaint.

On the basis of the complaint, an FIR was registered at Sector 37 police station. PTI COR SZM