Illegal colonies: Greater Noida authority sends notice to 350, warns demolition

Noida, May 20 (PTI) The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority on Monday said it has intensified its action on encroachers in its notified areas and issued notices to about 350 people for carrying out illegal constructions.

In the notices, the GNIDA has asked the encroachers to remove illegal constructions or face demolition action, according to an official statement.

These notices have been issued to 250 encroachers, including 176 people for illegal construction in Haibatpur in the submergence area along the banks of the Hindon River, while the remaining notices are for Sunpura village, it stated.

The GNIDA, which functions under the Uttar Pradesh government, said construction cannot be done in its notified areas without its permission and information in this regard has been regularly spread.

"But, due to the attraction of owning their own houses" some people are falling into the trap of illegal colonisers who are taking away their hard-earned money. They try to build houses by purchasing land in illegal colonies. As soon as it comes to notice, the authority takes action to demolish these illegal constructions," the GNIDA said.

"To take effective action against encroachment, Greater Noida Authority CEO NG Ravi Kumar has launched a campaign and given instructions to demolish such constructions. Before the demolition, Greater Noida Authority has issued notice to 350 people doing illegal construction, in which instructions have been given to remove the illegal construction immediately," it added.

Greater Noida Authority's Additional CEO Annapurna Garg cautioned that no one is allowed to undertake construction in the notified areas and strict action will be taken against those who do so.

"In the past also, action has been taken by the authority by issuing notices against illegal construction in many villages," Garg said. PTI KIS RHL