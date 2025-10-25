Illegal commercial complex on residential plot demolished in Meerut

Meerut (UP), Oct 25 (PTI) In compliance with a Supreme Court order, the Uttar Pradesh Housing Development Board demolished an illegal commercial complex built on a residential plot here on Saturday.

The building was located at the Central Market of Shastri Nagar in Meerut.

"The demolition process lasted for about five hours. Most of the complex has been demolished. The building has been sealed for now, and the operation will resume on Sunday morning," Superintendent Engineer of Uttar Pradesh Awas Vikas Parishad, Rajiv Kumar, told PTI.

He added that the team has not encountered any resistance so far.

The Supreme Court, in an order dated December 17, 2024, observed said that unauthorised constructions cannot be legitimised merely due to administrative delays, passage of time, or monetary investments, and issued a slew of directions to curb illegal construction.

The bench comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan said even the post-construction violations must trigger swift corrective action, including demolition of the illegal portion and penalties for erring officials.

The bench also upheld the demolition of unauthorised commercial construction in a residential plot at Shastri Nagar in Meerut, emphasising the need for strict adherence to urban planning laws and accountability of officials.

The bench was hearing appeals, including one filed by Rajendra Kumar Barjatya against Allahabad High Court's 2014 decision directing demolition of illegal structures on the plot in Shastri Nagar.

The top court upheld the high court's judgement and passed a slew of directions to curb such activities in the country.