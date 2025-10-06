Illegal construction by drug peddler on Waqf land demolished in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur (UP), Oct 6 (PTI) The district authorities here on Monday demolished illegal construction done on Waqf board land in Chandigarh Colony, Tanda, by a drug peddler, officials said.

Hoshiarpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sandeep Kumar Malik said the action was carried out to reclaim possession of the land belonging to the Punjab Waqf Board.

"Sarabjit Kaur, who has a criminal background and is currently lodged in jail, had illegally occupied the Waqf board land and raised unauthorised construction on it," he said.

The SSP said 11 criminal cases, mostly related to drug trafficking, have been registered against Sarabjit Kaur.

"Following directions from the office of the deputy commissioner-cum-district magistrate, the illegal structure was demolished today after following due process," he said.

Malik said police personnel were deployed at the site to prevent any law and order problem, as the area was known to have the presence of criminal elements.

Under the Punjab government's ongoing campaign against drug smugglers, the SSP said, police have so far demolished 11 properties in the district that were constructed using illegal proceeds from the drug trade.

"The crackdown will continue against anyone who constructs properties with illegally earned money through drug smuggling or other criminal activities," Malik said.