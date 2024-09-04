'Illegal' construction in mosque: Himachal minister, party's MLA's different views in assembly

Shimla, Sep 4 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh assembly on Wednesday witnessed a face-off between state minister Anirudh Singh and his own party's MLA Harish Janartha during a discussion on calling attention motion on the 'illegal' construction in a mosque, creating tension in Sanjauli locality here.

Moving the motion, Janartha said there was no tension in the area and the mosque was constructed before 1960 and three storeys were constructed illegally in 2010 on Waqf Board land.

He said not only outsiders but local Muslims are living in the mosque and toilets constructed illegally were demolished. He accused some elements of flaring up the matter.

However, Rural Development Minister Singh said the number of Muslim Tehbazaris was not 190 but 1900 and said that Tehbazari (licence to hawk) permission should be given only to bona fide Himachalis and permissions given to outsiders be cancelled.

The tension over the mosque has vitiated communal harmony and 44 hearings have been held in respect of the illegal construction but the matter has not been decided so far.

Singh alleged he knew some people of Bangladesi nationality and demanded their verification.

Replying to the motion, Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh informed that the matter was under consideration of Municipal Corporation Commissioner's court since 2010 and action would be taken as soon as the case was decided.

He appealed to both the communities to exercise restraint and maintain communal harmony.

Balbir Verma (BJP), who initiated the discussion, demanded that four unauthorized storeys of the mosque be demolished immediately and activities under the mosque be stopped so that the sentiments of people of other religions in the vicinity are not hurt.

Residents of Sanjauli have opposed the illegal construction in the mosque, he added.

A large number of Hindus had gathered at Sanjauli on Sunday and protested against illegal construction, demanding demolition of the unauthorized structure. PTI BPL ZMN