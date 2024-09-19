Illegal construction in mosque: No panel formed to resolve issue, claims Himachal BJP MLA

Shimla, Sep 19 (PTI) Himachal BJP leader and MLA Randhir Sharma on Thursday hit out at the Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu saying that he ordered to constitute a committee to resolve the issue of illegal mosques in Sanjauli but it has not been formed yet.

While addressing the media during a press conference in Shimla, he said that many people are residing in these illegal buildings and mosques that are constructed on government land. They are carrying out anti-social activities.

People held protests in Sanjauli and demanded the demolition of unauthorised construction and the identification of the migrants.

"To handle this situation, CM on September 13, had called an all-party meeting. After the meeting, the CM gave a statement and said that it was agreed that people coming from other states would be identified" Sharma said.

"This shows how serious the CM is about such a serious issue. Like the leftists, the Congress party is also using such migrant people as vote bank" he said.

He said that instead of advising BJP national president JP Nadda, the chief minister Sukhu should advise Rahul Gandhi not to make anti-national statements.

Sharma also hit back at CM Sukhu's statement that an amount of Rs 23,000 is pending at the central government and they were discriminating against Himachal Pradesh. He termed this statement as "baseless" and said that the state government is trying to cover up its shortcomings by blaming the central government.

"The economic conditions of the state are deteriorating due to the mismanagement of the state government," he alleged.

Sharma also hailed the decision of 'One Nation, One Election' and said this will stop wasteful expenditure of crores of rupees.