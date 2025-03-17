Illegal constructions completely stopped in Kolkata: Mayor

Kolkata, Mar 17 (PTI) West Bengal Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim on Monday said that after the collapse of an illegal building in Kolkata's Garden Reach area last year, 500 such constructions have been demolished in the city and other unauthorised projects completely stopped.

Speaking at the state assembly, Hakim, who is also the mayor of Kolkata, said that notices have been issued to 1,000 illegal constructions.

The minister also asked other civic bodies in the state to take similar steps and stop any illegal construction in their respective jurisdictions.

"After the Garden Reach illegal building collapse, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has taken several steps... We have demolished 500 illegal buildings and sent notices to 1,000 other unauthorised constructions. We can say illegal constructions in Kolkata have been stopped 100 per cent," he said.

"We have also asked all the municipalities and municipal corporations in the state to take similar measures," Hakim added.

Twelve people were killed after an illegally constructed building collapsed in the Garden Reach area of Kolkata in March last year. PTI SCH ACD