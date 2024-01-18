Illegal constructions demolished from govt land worth Rs 87 cr in Gr Noida

Noida, Jan 18 (PTI) Illegal occupation was demolished in a government land measuring over 43,000 sq metres and estimated worth Rs 87 crore in Greater Noida on Thursday, officials said.

The land located in Nanwa Razapur is notified by the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) and some colonisers had illegally sold plots on it, the officials said.

"Notices were issued for eviction of illegal occupiers from the area and a complaint lodged at the local police station on January 15 for removal of encroachment," the GNIDA said in a statement.

"On Thursday, a team led by senior manager Nagendra Singh started demolition of illegal structures in the land around 1 pm. Dumper trucks and JCBs were used in the presence of authority officials and police," the GNIDA said.

The illegal constructions were demolished and 43,679 sq metres of land reclaimed from encroachers which has an estimated value of Rs 87 crore, according to the statement.

GNIDA's officer on special duty Himanshu Verma said Nanwa Razapur is a notified village of the authority and warned legal action against those encroaching it.

Verma also instructed the local work circles of GNIDA to keep a close watch to prevent encroachment on land in their area and to take action as soon as information about illegal occupation is received, the statement added. PTI KIS CK