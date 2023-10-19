Illegal constructions in Noida will be investigated: Dy CM Keshav Maurya

Noida, Oct 19 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Thursday directed officials in Noida and Greater Noida for inspection of illegal constructions in the district.

Maurya said he has also asked the officials concerned to carry out technical audits of illegal structures where safety concerns have been raised.

He highlighted that resolving the issues of homebuyers, including delay in possession and their registries, in Noida and Greater Noida is also on priority of the state government.

Gautam Buddh Nagar is the gateway to Uttar Pradesh as far as development is concerned in the state. Today the whole world is looking at India and particularly Uttar Pradesh in the country for investment, Maurya said during an official visit here.

In the Global Investors Summit held earlier this year, investment proposals for all 75 districts were received and maximum were for Gautam Buddh Nagar, he said.

"The government intends to have so many facilities and arrangements in the state that if any investor comes here they should not go back without making an investment in the state," Maurya said.

The upcoming international airport in Jewar is also an achievement from the point of view of getting investments, he said.

Maurya noted that "a lot of illegal constructions" have come up in the notified area of villages in Gautam Buddh Nagar and there are several buildings constructed "bypassing the norms" where safety concerns have also been raised.

"I have instructed the officials concerned for carrying out technical audits of such illegal constructions and also to look at how the other problems with such constructions could be resolved," the deputy chief minister told reporters.

On homebuyers issues, Maurya said several high-level meetings have been held in the chairmanship of the chief secretary of the state where officials of all three local authorities have also participated.

"Finding a solution to the problems of home buyers is also among the priorities of our government. Soon a solution for these problems would be found," he said.

On the illegal constructions in the district, including in the floodplains, Maurya said he has given clear instructions for inspection of all such constructions and illegal plottings.

"More than those living in such little buildings, those who developed them are responsible for it and there are also offices who have been responsible for it during the previous government. All this would be investigated. I have directed the officials," Maurya said.

He said he is currently touring all 75 districts of the state and in the first round of his visits even to 25 districts. He said his Thursday's visit to Gautam Buddh Nagar was the last of the districts in the second leg of his tour.

He said the purpose of these visits is to meet party workers, government officials and the public to take feedback on the performance of the government and see if works are getting done.

"The feedback has been satisfactory," he remarked. PTI KIS NB