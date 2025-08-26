Illegal cough syrup worth Rs 3 crore seized, 2 arrested in Assam

Guwahati, Aug 26 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested and Rs 3 crore worth of bottles containing an illegal cough syrup seized from their possession in Assam's Sribhumi district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

A total of 30,420 bottles containing codeine phosphate were seized from a vehicle intercepted at the Churaibari outpost at the Assam-Tripura inter-state border.

"@assampolice intercepted a massive drug haul at Churaibari check post, seizing 30,420 bottles of Codeine Phosphate worth Rs 3 crore. 2 drug peddlers are behind bars. Solid strike against the drug menace," Sarma posted on X.

Codeine phosphate is a drug made from opium or morphine to treat mild to moderate pain, cough, and diarrhoea.

It belongs to the group of medicines called narcotic analgesics (pain medicines), and if used for a long time, it may become habit-forming, causing mental or physical dependence.