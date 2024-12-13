Illegal custody of Rajasthan man: MP HC asks Bhopal top cop to file affidavit, preserve CCTV footage

Jabalpur, Dec 13 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh High Court has directed Bhopal's police commissioner to file an affidavit within seven days in connection with the alleged illegal custody of a man by the city's Crime Branch.
As an interim measure, the HC directed the Crime Branch unit of MP Nagar in the state capital to preserve the CCTV footage of the period from December 4 to December 9, 2024 and submit it in a pen drive.
Justice Vivek Agrawal issued the directions on Thursday during the hearing of a petition filed by one Rajaram, a resident of Bikaner in neighbouring Rajasthan.
Rajaram, in his petition, claimed he was illegally taken into custody from December 4 to 8 by the Bhopal Crime Branch, his counsel Satyam Agrawal said.
"Four police officers demanded Rs 18,00,000 from the petitioner and threatened to file a fake FIR against him and harm his family. He was released after he protested. The petitioner has identified the four officers as Dileep Boxer, Juber Pathan, Prateek and Jeetu," the counsel claimed.
Bhopal police is duty bound to furnish the identity of the four persons so that they may be impleaded as party to the petition, Agrawal added.