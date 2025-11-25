Illegal dance bar raided in Thane; six held

Thane, Nov 25 (PTI) Police have conducted a raid at an illegally operated dance bar in Maharashtra's Thane district and arrested six persons, including its owner and manager, officials said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off about obscene dance performances, police raided the bar located in Kalyan area under the Mahatma Phule Chowk police station limits on Sunday.

They found 15 women gathered in the bar's hall, along with 13 individuals, including the owner, manager, cashier, waiters, and other staff, allegedly encouraging and facilitating the illegal activities, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone III, Atul Zende said.

Six persons, including the bar owner, operator, manager, and cashier, were arrested, he said.

A case was registered against 28 persons under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and other legal provisions, the police added. PTI COR GK